Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Capsule Workwear Line for Charity

When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle helps move the needle for brands. Now, she’s using her style icon status for good. In the September issue of British Vogue, which the Duchess of Sussex guest edited, she revealed she’s creating a workwear line with proceeds going to charity.

Below, what you need to know about Markle’s fashion line:

What’s in the collection:

Markle’s style veers toward the more classic side, so it’s no surprise that she opted for similarly timeless silhouettes. The collection will feature workplace appropriate clothing, a contrast to the mixed range of styles she’s observed at Smart Works, her royal patronage and a charity that helps unemployed women join or reenter the workforce. Misha Nonoo, a fashion designer and friend of Markle’s, was tapped to help create the pieces.

Where to shop:

Items from the collection will be available at several high-street British retailers: Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw. Many of the brands have agreed to donate pieces on a one-for-one basis — so with each purchase, shoppers are giving back.

Who it benefits:

Proceeds from sales of the collection will go to Smart Works, one of four royal patronages for the duchess. The former “Suits” actress announced her support of the charity in January, when she visited its London headquarters and helped style a woman for a job interview.

Flip through the gallery to see Meghan Markle’s most buzzed-about shoe looks.

Watch FN’s video on celebrities wearing work boots below.

Want more?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Glamour to ‘The Lion King’ London Premiere

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are on Mom Duty in Smart, Comfy Outfits at Charity Polo Match

Meghan Markle Shows Us the Chicest Way to Wear Jeans and Pumps