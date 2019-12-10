Louis Vuitton Gets Into Video Gaming With Its ‘League of Legends’ Exclusive Collection

Louis Vuitton is bringing the virtual world into reality. The luxury French fashion house launched a “League of Legends” capsule collection this week in collaboration with Riot Games.

Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, was inspired by the universes from the online multiplayer battle arena video game. Product includes ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes, such as the Archlight sneakers, the Star trail boots and the Beaubourg platform derby.

For the popular Archlight style, Ghesquière reimagined the exclusive version with a special gold and silver, and blue and silver colorways, while the derby platform takes inspiration the “League of Legends” champions in a camo motif.

A monogram Louis Vuitton x “League of Legends” canvas print is the star of the capsule and seen throughout the designs, while the game’s character Qiyana plays an important role.

The collection follows Louis Vuitton’s first foray in the “League of Legends” world when it released Louis Vuitton skins (virtual outfits players could purchase for their characters), which were also designed by Ghesquière, in October. Next month, skins for the character Senna will be revealed.

The Louis Vuitton x “League of Legends” capsule collection is available for pre-orders on Louisvuitton.com.



