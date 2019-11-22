Kylie Jenner Teases Kylie Skin x APL Slides for Black Friday and Twitter Is Freaking Out

Kylie Jenner has turned into quite the businesswoman. She is an Adidas ambassador, her Kylie Cosmetics line has made her Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire, and she has found recent success with her Kylie Skin line.

Now, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is teasing a new venture on her Instagram stories: footwear. The 22-year-old is joining forces with Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) to create a set of multi-toned pink slides as a collaboration with Kylie Skin. The slip-on style features a textured sole for grip and the words Kylie and Skin printed on each strap.

Jenner showed off the shoes in an Instagram Stories video showing off the shoes. “How cute are my Kylie Skin slides launching on Black Friday,” she said to the camera. “These are actually APL — shout-out to APL for doing this with me. When APL sent me their first pair of slides, I literally couldn’t take them off. I was very eager to do a collaboration, so here they are.”

I’m only letting people enter the classroom next semester if they’re wearing Kylie Skin slides. Gucci who? pic.twitter.com/Oor9bDItxv — Kath (@yourgirlkath) November 21, 2019

Jenner’s massive fan following is already building up buzz around the slides and sharing their excitement on Twitter. One user, Kyle LaVallee, expressed her desire to buy the slides — even if it means skipping rent.

Another account with the username Megan Kardashian said she can’t get enough of the makeup mogul’s products, writing she needs the new shoes as well as the new travel case Jenner also previewed in her stories. User Westina agreed with Megan and tweeted that she needs “the Kylie skin slides in my life.”

I swear to god everytime I’m like “I have enough Kylie products rn” she releases new things that I NEED @KylieJenner @kylieskin like that travel case and slides 😍💗✨ — Megan Kardashian (@megsped) November 21, 2019

i need the kylie skin slides in my life 😩 — westina (@annwoodingg) November 22, 2019

The price of the slides has not been announced, but according to Jenner’s post, they release on kylieskin.com for Black Friday on Nov. 29.

