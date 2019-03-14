K-Swiss Takes Inspiration From West Coast Moguls in a New Collection

Shoes from the K-Swiss We Are the West collection.

K-Swiss announced its newest campaign this week that centers around the booming new-age business scene of Los Angeles, and they’re partnering exclusively with brands to spread the West Coast vibes.

Shoes from the K-Swiss We Are the West collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The “We are the West” campaign showcases several footwear styles from the brand that are available online as well as in stores.

Featured in the shoot are four CEOs of modern brands based in L.A., including jeweler Ben Baller and media mogul Karen Civil.

Shots from the K-Swiss We Are the West campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

“It’s amazing to be partnering with an iconic brand like K-Swiss that embodies the West Coast style and culture that I grew up with,” said Baller. “As a self-made CEO, it’s important to inspire the next wave of entrepreneurs to look, feel and dress in a way that reflects their creativity and personal journey — that’s what We Are the West is all about.”

The campaign also features the owner of Boss Babe, Natalie Ellis, and owner of Mister Green, Ariel Stark-Benz. K-Swiss will host a series of events at Foot Locker and Footaction stores with the four CEOs participating in panel discussion in select markets around the U.S.

The marketing efforts coincide with the relaunch of K-Swiss in Footlocker stores.

Shots from the K-Swiss We Are the West campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Shoes from the K-Swiss We Are the West collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

