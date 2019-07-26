Disney Princesses Mulan and Snow White Inspired This Whimsical Shoe Collab

Irregular Choice has collaborated with Disney on several shoe designs. In the past few years, the quirky British brand has released “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland” and a Mickey Mouse & Friends collections.

Now, fans of “Mulan” and “Snow White” can shop various shoes as well as bags and tights inspired by the animated films from the new Irregular Choice x Disney Princess collection. The lineup, which debuted today, includes flats, heels and boots for women and young girls.

Irregular Choice x Disney Princess collection “Hum a Merry Tune” kids’ ankle boot. CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Hum a Merry Tune” kids ankle boot is designed in a lace-up faux fur silhouette with illustrations of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and green glitter detailing at the toe. Heart-shaped Snow White and Grumpy cushioned tongues add to the whimsical look. The eye-catching boots are priced at $145.

Irregular Choice x Disney Princess collection “Happily Ever After” ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, an ankle boot for women dubbed “Happily Ever After” features a woodland scene with glittering meadows and cottage windows that show dwarfs. The style, which retails for $299, sits atop a heel in the shape of Snow White.

Irregular Choice x Disney Princess collection “Quick as the Wind” kids’ booties. CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Quick as the Wind” kids’ bootie comes with Mulan and her friends printed on the upper with bright blue faux fur trim. The Mushu dragon is embroidered on a glittery blue panel, and a front zipper has a hot-pink braided tassel pull.

Irregular Choice x Disney Princess collection “Warrior Heart” slip-on midi heels. CREDIT: Courtesy

If you’ve got a thing for flowers, the “Warrior Heart” slip-on midi heel featuring a pink waterlily and lily pad design on each toe might be the shoe for you.

Check out the complete collection at Irregularchoice.com.

