Giuseppe Zanotti Partners With Rap Duo Rae Sremmurd for Your Newest Go-To Sneaker

By Claudia Miller
The white croc-printed leather high-top Blabber sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti x Rae Sremmurd.
Giuseppe Zanotti is partnering up with rap duo Rae Sremmurd to create their newest street-style sneaker: the Blabber.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd star in the brand’s newest video rocking different variations of the shoe. Available for both men and women, it comes in three styles: a canvas low-top, a croc-printed leather low-top and a croc-printed leather high-top.

The black canvas low-top Blabber sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti x Rae Sremmurd.
The sneakers feature their own unique sole similar to the brand’s “Urchin” sneaker; the kicks drop today at giuseppezanotti.com.

“The campaign is really young and fun. It’s for the new generation, new leaders, new trendsetters and new icons in the world,” said Slim Jxmmi.

The white croc-printed leather high-top Blabber sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti x Rae Sremmurd.
According to the brand, the short video, “along with an accompanying series of portraits, is the perfect expression of the new sneaker—unapologetic, cool, fashion, understated but statement-making.”

“Sneakers are a very important part of fashion because they can make or break your outfit,” said Swae Lee. “We want people to put their own twist on these sneakers through their own personal style.”

The croc-printed leather low-top Blabber sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti x Rae Sremmurd.
Giuseppe Zanotti also partnered with Rita Ora in January 2019 to create a collection of stilettos, boots and slides. The brand also collaborated with Christian Cowan for Zanotti’s spring ’19 collection as well as for Cowan’s spring ’19 collection where they debuted shoes with wristwatches.

