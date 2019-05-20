Giuseppe Zanotti Partners With Rap Duo Rae Sremmurd for Your Newest Go-To Sneaker

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd star in the brand’s newest video rocking different variations of the shoe. Available for both men and women, it comes in three styles: a canvas low-top, a croc-printed leather low-top and a croc-printed leather high-top.

The black canvas low-top Blabber sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti x Rae Sremmurd. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The sneakers feature their own unique sole similar to the brand’s “Urchin” sneaker; the kicks drop today at giuseppezanotti.com.

“The campaign is really young and fun. It’s for the new generation, new leaders, new trendsetters and new icons in the world,” said Slim Jxmmi.

The white croc-printed leather high-top Blabber sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti x Rae Sremmurd. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

According to the brand, the short video, “along with an accompanying series of portraits, is the perfect expression of the new sneaker—unapologetic, cool, fashion, understated but statement-making.”