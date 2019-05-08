Dr. Martens Collaborated on Boots With Summery Pastels

If you’ve been looking to switch out your plain black boots for something more fun for summer, you’re in luck.

Dr. Martens and Japanese label Undercover have teamed up to bring us three new colorways of the iconic 1460 boot — lavender, pastel yellow and monochromatic white. Your shoe game won’t go unnoticed in these playful styles.

Dr. Martens x Undercover 1460 boots in lavender. CREDIT: Courtesy

Each pair features the classic eight-eye silhouette, a smooth leather upper and a red co-branded heel tab. And while the lavender and pastel yellow versions come with Dr. Martens’ signature sole and yellow stitching, the white model is all one color except for the pop of red at the heel.

Dr. Martens x Undercover 1460 boots in pastel yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Dr. Martens and Undercover share a similar DNA: emphasis on multi-functioning shoes — equal focus on home/streetwear and high-fashion runway functionality while sharing a commitment to a punk aesthetic and attitude,” the brand said in a statement.

Dr. Martens x Undercover 1460 boot in monochromatic white. CREDIT: Courtesy

The two brands previously partnered on a capsule dubbed “The New Warriors,” featuring boots and derby shoes that dropped last month. Undercover also collaborated with Converse to make an iteration of the Chuck 70. Meanwhile, their Nike React Element 87 model made major waves in 2018.

The collab is slated to release worldwide on Friday, available on Ugg.com.

