Crocs Does an Unexpected Collection of ‘Punk’ Shoes With Barneys

Crocs continues to raise the fashion bar, this time with today’s launch of a special-edition Barneys New York XO Crocs series sold exclusively in Barneys New York flagship and online. The five-style collection of classic clog styles go punk, decorated with novelty charms from pop-inspired ornaments to edgy spikes.

“Barneys and Crocs are both icons, but in very different ways, and that’s what makes this collaboration so exciting and unexpected,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs’ SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. “It’s the perfect combination of style and comfort that offers consumers a truly unique form of self-expression.”

Included in the series, retailing from $70 to $90, is a pink version with leopard-print back strap, a blue denim print style with a metal chain at the side and studs and spikes on the upper, and a black version embellished with mixed metal studs, spikes and punk charms.

Barneys New York XO Crocs punk denim clog. CREDIT: Crocs

All styles are done in Crocs signature lightweight Croslite foam for cushioning and support, while the ventilation ports that allow water to drain make it the perfect summer shoe for beach wear.

Barneys New York XO Crocs electric pink clog. CREDIT: Crocs

The company once again is showing its versatility and ability to bridge a range of consumer demographics. Zooey Deschanel is one of its latest brand ambassadors for its Come As You Are campaign. The mother of two said she’s all about comfort these days both on and off the red carpet.

Preceeding Deschanel was Drew Barrymore, who joined the brand as ambassador back in 2016, even doing a signature collection.

While it’s still hush-hush, yet another Crocs collaboration is planned for early July, so stay tuned.

