Cardi B Releases an Intimate Video With Reebok

Cardi B joined forces with Reebok for the second time this summer to show fans a more intimate side of who she is.

Reebok released the video this week that shows the rapper wearing pieces from their new “Meet You There” collection, including a $35 bralette and green and white Sole Fury OO sneakers that retail for $80.

In the short film, Cardi B answers questions about what influences her style and how she stays true to herself.

“I gotta be real with myself all the time, that’s something I gotta do to stay me,” she says in the ad.

The mom-of-one then answered the question, “What makes you unique?,” and demonstrated her quirky personality.

“I just thought I was weird because everybody kept telling me that I’m weird but when I started doing videos on Instagram and so many people claimed they relate to me, I was like well I guess there’s a lot of weird people out there,” she says as she laughs.

The collection features three different iterations of the Sole Fury sneaker: the Sole Fury OO, the Sole Fury Adapt and the Sole Fury TS, all retailing for $80.

The MYT video is the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s second of the summer with Reebok. Her first ad came out July 16 and showed her nails coming alive in a salon to tie the laces on her white Reebok Classic Club Cs.

Cardi B wearing the Reebok Classics Club C in the “Nails” short film. CREDIT: Reebok

“We took a different path, putting her in an everyday-type situation that shifts in an unexpected manner, spotlighting the iconic Reebok Club C in a completely unique way,” Reebok senior director of global marketing Inga Stenta said in a statement.

Cardi B first partnered with Reebok in November 2018. The brand quickly employed the artist in its efforts to promote its Aztrek sneaker, a chunky silhouette from the ’90s.

