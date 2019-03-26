Birkenstock’s New Collab With Opening Ceremony Pops With Neon

The third collaborative collection from Birkenstock and Opening Ceremony drops today, and it falls right in line with one of the biggest trends of spring: neon.

The capsule features the Birkenstock Zurich sandal with a bright new take; the shoe comes in three fluorescent colorways: pink, yellow and green. All three retail for $165 and are available in stores and online at Openingceremony.com.

The Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Zurich Sandal in fluorescent pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

The open-toe style features a patent Birko-Flor upper with two white buckle details on top of a white leather-lined footbed and a brown sole in the classic Birkenstock slip-on style.

The Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Zurich Sandal in fluorescent yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

For the first time ever, Opening Ceremony gave early access to mobile customers who had the chance to enter their phone into a special site and receive a code to shop the drop 24 hours in advance.

The Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Zurich Sandal in fluorescent green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

The brands previously collaborated for spring ’18 at their Disneyland show. The footwear sparkled with two silhouettes on slides and clogs. The unisex styles were done in silver and millennial pink shown with chunky gray midcalf socks.

Open Ceremony x Birkenstock for spring ’18. CREDIT: Courtesy

