Bape’s Highly Anticipated Ugg Collab Is Dropping This Weekend

Bape fans, line up to get your Uggs.

The hugely-popular Tokyo-based streetwear brand’s anticipated collaboration with Ugg finally has a release date. Bape, or A Bathing Ape, took to IG yesterday to announce that fans will be able to get their hands on the capsule this Saturday.

The collection consists of five shoes including a pair of chunky platform sneakers, slides, slippers and boots — all featuring Bape’s camo pattern and signature shooting star motif. Each silhouette comes in Ugg’s classic chestnut colorway with white accents and sheepskin details. Pricing information has yet to be released.

“Partnering with an iconic streetwear brand like Bape allowed us to show Ugg men’s in a fresh new way and environment,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle for parent company Deckers Brands.

Ugg has also made headlines for collaborating with high-end brands like Eckhaus Latta, Y/Project and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott. Meanwhile, Bape is known for teaming up with the likes of Adidas, Dr. Martens and Reebok.

