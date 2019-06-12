Kiko Kostadinov Debuts Sixth Asics Collaboration

Kiko Kostadinov debuted two shoe collaborations, with Camper and Asics, at his spring 2020 catwalk show which opened London Fashion Week Men’s.

They were designed to represent the two different sides of the horse racing theme of his new collection. With Camper, he created tall, color-block leather riding boots with a curved silhouette which worked well with the matching shiny campy jackets and shorts in the range.

When it came to the Asics tie-in — the designer’s sixth in a — Kostadinov created a new model called FlyteFoam which featured floral treads, a curled toe and embossed checkerboard overlay, a pattern commonly seen on the racing outfits of jockeys. The vibrant colors and jelly-like textures added a more sporty, fun touch to the serious tailoring looks in the collection.

Kiko Kostadinov x Asics CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

“The silhouettes are completely new. I am the first person who could actually create something from scratch. We spent around a year to develop this. For a big company like Asics to invent for use, it’s a big deal,” said the designer backstage, before going to celebrate his new sneaker collaboration at a party he threw with Dazed magazine in an underground East London venue.

