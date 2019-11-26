Adidas’ Final ‘Star Wars’ Collection Channels R2D2, Princess Leia + More

The force is with Adidas’ new “Star Wars” collection.

The third and final capsule from the collaboration comes on the heels of the Adidas x Star Wars “Lightsaber” packs released last October and the “Space Battle” pack released earlier this month. The latest collection is based on some of the franchise’s biggest characters, featuring interpretations of the Nite Jogger, NMD and the Superstar silhouettes.

The Adidas x Star Wars-themed pack retails for $50 to $130 and will be available Dec. 2 at Adidas stores and on Adidas.com.

Adidas x Star Wars NMD “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The “Princess Leia” NMD sneaker features a watercolor outsole of white, black, tan and maroon along with gold details on the shoe’s laces and logos. The word “Hope” is stamped across the back of the heel.

Adidas x Star Wars NMD “Rey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heroine Rey, played by Daisy Ridley in the latest “Star Wars” films, has an NMD sneaker with a light pink, camel and blue color scheme, reflecting the quote “Light. Darkness. A Balance” on the heel.

Adidas x Star Wars Nite Jogger “R2D2.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Nite Jogger representing R2D2 includes a reflective lace charm and a custom stamp featuring the character on a white upper accented with three blue stripes as well as orange and silver elements.

Adidas x Star Wars Nite Jogger “Stormtrooper.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The “Stormtrooper” Nite Jogger features elements that are similar to the R2D2 style, with the central colors reflecting the white and black on the Stormtrooper uniform.

The back heel of this colorway reads “Open the blast doors!”

Adidas x Star Wars NMD “Yoda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Jedi Master Yoda’s shoe from the capsule highlights his green essence with an NMD silhouette reading on the heel “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

Adidas x Star Wars NMD “Darth Vader.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The infamous villain Darth Vader got his own NMD inspired by the masked character. On the heel, the shoe included one of his best-known lines: “Join me and together we can rule the galaxy.”

Fans can sign up for alerts about the collection on Adidas.com/star_wars.

Want more?

These Adidas x ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are Inspired by Lightsabers

Adidas’ New ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are Inspired by Millennium Falcon & More