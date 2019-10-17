Kanye West’s Unreleased Yeezy Kids’ Slides Are Getting Roasted on Twitter

Last night on Instagram, Kim Kardashian teased an upcoming slide sandal designed for children from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line.
The mom-of-four shared a video of Saint, 3, modeling the new shoes along with his brother Psalm, 5 months, and their sister Chicago, 1. Their daughter North, 6, didn’t appear in the posting.
The range was done in muted hues, including olive green, tan and beige. The children wore pairs that featured a wide opening around the toebed and an upper that extended to the ankle. Some styles showed a velcro strap at the back of the heel for added security, an ideal support feature for kids.
The Twitter world wasted no time in roasting the styles. Some critics compared the slides to prison shoes as well as Crocs. “Kim these new yeezy slides look like great value brand crocs,” said @kyleigh_camp.
User @Jumana shared a screenshot of the shoes and tweeted: “New Yeezy slides for kids. I wore the exact same pair in jail.” Another account had an interesting take and compared the slides to a mix between a “rock and play dough.” The style reminded user Cynthia Bermudez of “tortillas on each foot.”
One account @2nnjenn_ even made the striking connection between Yeezy kids slides in the tan shade and a potato.
West and Adidas have yet to make an official announcement about the shoes. Stay tuned to FN for all Yeezy updates.
