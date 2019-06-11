Zooey Deschanel Talks Hollywood’s Pressure to Wear Heels & Embracing Comfort as a Crocs Ambassador

Zooey Deschanel is a brand ambassador for Crocs’ Come As You Are campaign.

When it comes to fashion, Zooey Deschanel champions both comfort and style.

The singer, actress and mother of two recently became a brand ambassador for Crocs’ “Come As You Are Campaign.” Deschanel told FN it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

“Crocs came to me last year with the idea and I loved the message behind the Come As You Are,” Deschanel said. “I really resonate with that. I always encourage people to be themselves and wear their own style.”

Deschanel joins the crowd of millennials who have turned to value comfort in their footwear, a market Crocs has been able to successfully tap into thanks to its CEO, Andrew Rees, who recently increased the brand’s investment in digital marketing and collaborations.

The “New Girl” star continued to tell FN that she’s notably embraced comfortable footwear both onstage and on the red carpets in recent years.

“I always wore flats or lower-heeled shoes when I play shows for my band,” said Deschanel on embracing sensible footwear.

Deschanel, who is known to rock flats on the red carpet, said she wore the style to the Oscars this year.

Deschanel added that she felt pressured to wear really high heels on the red carpet, but decided to value comfort over expectations for women in the spotlight. “I recently I thought: ‘I can’t be happy if I’m not comfortable,” said the starlet.

The She & Him songstress joins British actress Natalie Dormer, Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, South Korean actress and girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong, and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose in Crocs’ “Come As You Are Campaign.”

Some of Deschanel’s favorites include the Women’s LiteRide Pacer, and for her kids, the Classic Clog in pink and blue.

