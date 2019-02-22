Zoe Saldana Sparkles in $1,095 Crystal T-Strap Heels at Cadillac’s Oscar Party

(L-R): Nikki Reed and Zoe Saldana at the Cadillac Oscar Party.

Cadillac’s annual pre-Oscars bash saw famous faces flock to the Chateau Marmont in L.A. last night.

Zoe Saldana made a glamorous appearance in a shimmering black sequined column gown adorned with crystal embellishments from Erdem. The 40-year-old, whose stylist is Petra Flannery, paired her dress with Christian Louboutin’s Nosy black satin pumps featuring a crystal T-strap and PVC details. The sparkly red bottoms retail for $1,095. An assortment of rings, earrings and a timeless red lip completed her head-turning look.

Zoe Saldana wearing an Erdem gown with Louboutin’s Nosy black satin crystal T-strap and PVC pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Zoe Saldana wearing black satin Christian Louboutin embellished T-strap pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nikki Reed, who attended the party with husband Ian Somerhalder, looked chic modeling a creamy white printed menswear-inspired ensemble complete with royal blue satin sandals.

Nikki Reed wearing and creamy white suit with royal blue satin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney popped in a bright-red look. The 59-year-old wore a red velvet and sheer detail jumpsuit with matching red sandals and sparkly drop earrings.

Allison Janney wearing a bright-red jumpsuit with matching sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other celebs on hand included Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Swank, John Stamos and Colton Haynes. Don’t miss the Oscars and all the red carpet fashion Sunday.

