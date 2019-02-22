Zoe Saldana Sparkles in $1,095 Crystal T-Strap Heels at Cadillac’s Oscar Party

Cadillac’s annual pre-Oscars bash saw famous faces flock to the Chateau Marmont in L.A. last night.
Zoe Saldana made a glamorous appearance in a shimmering black sequined column gown adorned with crystal embellishments from Erdem. The 40-year-old, whose stylist is Petra Flannery, paired her dress with Christian Louboutin’s Nosy black satin pumps featuring a crystal T-strap and PVC details. The sparkly red bottoms retail for $1,095. An assortment of rings, earrings and a timeless red lip completed her head-turning look.
Meanwhile, Nikki Reed, who attended the party with husband Ian Somerhalder, looked chic modeling a creamy white printed menswear-inspired ensemble complete with royal blue satin sandals.
Elsewhere, Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney popped in a bright-red look. The 59-year-old wore a red velvet and sheer detail jumpsuit with matching red sandals and sparkly drop earrings.
Other celebs on hand included Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Swank, John Stamos and Colton Haynes. Don’t miss the Oscars and all the red carpet fashion Sunday.
