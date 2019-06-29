Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington + More Celebs Attend Zoë Kravitz’ Wedding

Zoë Kravitz’ wedding to Karl Glusman was a star-studded affair. On Saturday in Paris, celebrities flocked to witness the nuptials.

Kravitz’ “Big Little Lies” co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman (with husband Keith Urban) made an appearance.

Laura Dern and daughter arrive at Zoë Kravitz wedding. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Other big names, such as Denzel Washington, Donald Glover and Chris Pine were spotted heading into the event. More guests included Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Eddie Redmayne.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. CREDIT: Splash

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in 2016. The two announced their engagement in 2018, and today, they celebrated their marriage with a ceremony held at her dad’s, Lenny Kravitz, mansion in France.

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. CREDIT: Splash

On Friday, the couple attended their rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris. There, the soon-to-be-bride wore a custom white, strapless pearl ensemble by Danielle Frankel and was surrounded by family, including her mother, Lisa Bonet, and step-father, Jason Mamoa.

