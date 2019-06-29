Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington + More Celebs Attend Zoë Kravitz' Wedding

By Nikara Johns
Zoe Kravitz attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525, in New YorkTiffany and Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection Celebration, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Zoe Kravitz
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz’ wedding to Karl Glusman was a star-studded affair. On Saturday in Paris, celebrities flocked to witness the nuptials.

Kravitz’ “Big Little Lies” co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman (with husband Keith Urban) made an appearance.

Laura Dern and daughter arrive at Zoë Kravitz wedding.
Other big names, such as Denzel Washington, Donald Glover and Chris Pine were spotted heading into the event. More guests included Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Eddie Redmayne.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne.
Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in 2016. The two announced their engagement in 2018, and today, they celebrated their marriage with a ceremony held at her dad’s, Lenny Kravitz, mansion in France.

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe.
On Friday, the couple attended their rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris. There, the soon-to-be-bride wore a custom white, strapless pearl ensemble by Danielle Frankel and was surrounded by family, including her mother, Lisa Bonet, and step-father, Jason Mamoa.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at Zoe Kravitz’ wedding to Karl Glusman.

