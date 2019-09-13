Zendaya Wears Her Tommy Hilfiger Collab Suit With Jimmy Choo Platforms at Charity Gala

Zendaya attended the Save the Children’s Centennial Gala last night modeling a look from her new collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

The star of the hit series “Euphoria” chose a matching white plunging blazer and pants set with metallic accents from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fall ’19 collection.

Zendaya in a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya suit at the Save the Children’s Centennial Gala in New York, Sept. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Zendaya’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the ensemble with platform Jimmy Choo “Max” heels; the silver peep-toe sandals popped out from the long hem of her suit.

On the runway, the set was paired with a $150 white blouse with an oversized bow as well as a houndstooth pocket square and a pair of white pointed-toe flats, following the all-white trend that has been popular this summer and on the spring ’20 runways.

Runway looks from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fall ’19 show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya wore this look for the Save the Children’s “Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children.” The gala celebrated the nonprofit’s 100th anniversary of providing aid to children around the world.

Zendaya’s attendance was also to support Hilfiger, who was honored at the event with The Humanitarian Award. Camilla Cabello was the other honoree of the event, receiving The Voice Award.

