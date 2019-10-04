Zendaya Is Fall-Ready in Slouchy Cabernet Boots From Her New Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Zendaya attended the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collection presentation in Milan last night and proved she made a collection that she herself wants to wear.
The “Euphoria” star arrived in a striped burgundy, black and white form-fitting long-sleeve dress that matched her still red hair that she debuted on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet. The $200 dress is from her newest capsule with Hilfiger that the duo showed during New York Fashion Week last month.
For footwear, she rocked a set of sky-high slouchy leather boots with a capped off pointed-toe from her collab that retail for $240.
Zendaya wore the ensemble to Hilfiger’s store in Piazza Guglielmo Oberdan in Milan where they debuted the collection for Italian crowds.
On the runway, the glittering dress was paired with a set of metallic silver sandals. Also shown on the runway were the boots Zendaya wore to last night’s event; a model walked in the high boots paired with a shirt version of the striped dress and a black leather skirt.
The second collaboration between Zendaya and the designer showed Sept. 8 and was broadcasted live from the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The looks from the revolutionary see-now-buy-now style of presentation were immediately available in more than 70 countries for purchase thanks to a web-based virtual reality technology.
