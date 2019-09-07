Zendaya Rocked the Gender-Neutral Look in a Suit & Tie at Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party

Zendaya is known for pulling off perfectly chic and bold looks on the red carpet, and last night’s ensemble at the Harper’s Bazaar party at New York Fashion Week was no different.

The actress arrived at the Plaza Hotel in New York wearing a sleek gray printed suit by Berluti. The look, which was featured in the brand’s fall ’19 collection, was taken straight from the runway to the red carpet.

Zendaya at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

The 23-year-old wore the full suit, including a double-breasted jacket over a matching gray shirt and tie, which was paired with identically patterned trousers.

The young fashion icon added a unique touch to the outfit and paired the fashionable formal wear with a pair of Christian Louboutin Pigalle Plato black satin pumps complete with a closed toe and a stiletto heel.

Zendaya at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star was joined at the party by her “Euphoria” co-star Sydney Sweeney, who was also spotted in Louboutin heels. Sweeney wore a velvet red mini dress complete with a matching velvet belt and a thick jewel necklace. The 21-year-old wore red velvet Louboutin Decoltish pumps to match her dress.

Sydney Sweeney at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger are set to present their fall ’19 collection at NYFW on Sept. 8, at the Apollo Theater at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s expected to be an experiential runway show for the buy-now-wear-now looks.

