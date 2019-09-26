Zendaya Smells Louboutin Shoe Straight Off Her Foot on Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets’

Does Zendaya have smelly feet?

The “Euphoria” lead was forced to face the question on national television during an appearance on the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” segment.

The actress read a tweet out loud that said: “I bet Zendaya’s feet smell like Funyuns.”

While some of Kimmel’s guests shrugged off the mean tweets without any commentary, Zendaya had a decidedly more dramatic reaction. She whipped her Christian Louboutin pump off her foot and said, “Let’s check, shall we?”

Bringing the crystal-covered stiletto to her nose, Zendaya quipped: “No, smells like success to me.”

While the segment just aired this week — featuring a roundup of recent Kimmel celebrity guests — Zendaya taped her bit in May.

The Disney Channel alum teamed the sparkly Louboutins with a Zimmermann fall ’19 look: a floral-print, ruffled blouse and high-waisted brown leather pants ($1,950 on Modaoperandi.com).

Zendaya appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in May 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Zendaya’s Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya appeared on the “Mean Tweets” episode alongside Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Paulson and more big names.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star made an appearance at the Emmy Awards on Sunday alongside Williams and Kardashian. On the red carpet, Zendaya wore a head-to-toe forest green look: a Vera Wang gown and Brian Atwood pumps.

Zendaya in a Vera Wang gown and Brian Atwood pumps at the Emmy Awards. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

