Zendaya Proves Gender Has No Boundaries With Her Latest Look — and We’re Obsessed

Zendaya proves yet again that there’s no gender boundary when it comes to fashion.

On Friday, the actress was spotted in Paris wearing a statement orange checkered ensemble. The look, styled by Law Roach, is straight off of Sacai’s fall ’19 runway, which was presented during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January. Pusha T was seen wearing the same houndstooth coat at Sacai’s fashion show.

Zendaya paired the outfit, featuring matching orange and black pants, which appeared to have a skirt, with Christian Louboutin heart-embellished pumps.

Zendaya during Paris Fashion Week wearing a Sacai ensemble and Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The singer has been vocal about her non-gender-binary philosophy. Her former label, Daya by Zendaya, never listed genders and included imagery of both sexes wearing her apparel to emphasize a message of inclusivity and freedom of expression.

She told FN, “Why would I tell somebody that they can’t wear a shirt or dress just because of a label on a tag? Wear whatever the heck you want — wear what makes you feel good. I’m providing the clothing, and you do what you want with it.”

Zendaya out and about during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya is in town for Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Now show at Paris Fashion Week, which takes place tomorrow.

In October, it was announced that she would be the new global women’s ambassador for the brand, appearing in Tommy Hilfiger’s integrated campaign beginning in spring ’19, while also launching her own see-now-buy-now Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection.

With this partnership, the company is looking to celebrate diversity while creating product that showcases her eclectic style, which is a selling point all on its own.

“I’m about empowering young people, women and people of color — everybody. I try my best to be a light source in a dark world sometimes,” she told FN at the time of her own brand launch in 2016.

Hilfiger, who sat down with FN in October, discussed the importance of inclusivity. “We look at everything and everyone, and think about how to move the needle forward,” he said. “People who were overlooked in the past are now being celebrated.”

Stay tuned for more coverage on Zendaya’s Tommy Hilfiger debut tomorrow during PFW.