Zendaya Wears a Fuzzy Outfit From Head to Toe at ‘Queen and Slim’ Premiere

The red carpet last night at the AFI Fest premiere of “Queen and Slim” was flooded with stars including Zendaya and Rihanna, who both wore all-black looks.

Zendaya wore a black textured ankle-length caftan dress from designer Imane Ayissi.

On her feet, the “Euphoria” star wore boots from the Goya Paris x Imane Ayissi collection that featured a pointed toe and the same textured material as the dress.

Rihanna also followed in the same footsteps as Zendaya in a monochromatic look. For the premiere, the Fenty designer brought back a vintage John Galliano spring ’95 dress with a high-leg slit.

For footwear, the “Rude Boy” singer showed off her tattoos in a pair of thin-strap sandals with a gladiator-style wrap around the ankle.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Natalie Portman, who wore a knee-length Dior dress with thin-strap black heels, and Janelle Monae, who had on a black and white patterned look with white footwear.

Celine Dion, Millie Bobby Brown and Jennifer Lopez are among the list of famous fans of monochromatic dressing.

