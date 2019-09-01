A Look at Zendaya’s Surprising, Risk-taking Red Carpet Style

When it comes to red carpet style, Zendaya hasn’t really undergone a red carpet evolution. Rather, the A-lister, who turns 23 today, has pushed the envelope forward with almost every one of her looks — meaning it’s impossible to predict what she’s going to wear next.

“For us, I don’t think we have a look. You can’t just look at something and say, ‘That’s Zendaya,'” her stylist, Law Roach, told FN. “As opposed you can look at some other people and say, ‘That’s very J.Lo, that’s very Gwen Stefani, that’s very Halle Berry.’ For us, every look is a new experience.”

The pair have been working together since 2011, when Roach put together Zendaya’s look for the premiere of Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never” documentary. Early looks for the star were feminine and youthful, with booties, florals and tulle skirts.

Related Tommy x Zendaya's Latest Collab Features Fall's Biggest Shoe Trend -- the Snakeskin Boot Worst Dressed at Teen Choice Awards 2019, According to You Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Are Bringing Their 'See Now, Buy Now' Runway Show to the Apollo Theater

Zendaya wearing a floral dress with booties at the 2011 premiere of “Gnomeo & Juliet” in L.A. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya in Alice & Olivia at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2013. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As Zendaya began to mature beyond the Disney Channel, her style grew up, too — without becoming any less imaginative or fun. For instance, at the Met Gala in May, the actress played dress up in a Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger ball gown. (Roach even played the role of Fairy Godmother.)

Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zendaya in an Armani Privé look inspired by Spider-Man’s superhero costume at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” film premiere in June 2019. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For footwear, styles from Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Le Silla — particularly sleek, pointy-toed pumps — have become favorites. Zendaya will sometimes go for a monochromatic look and other times opt for patterns aplenty, with each red carpet offering the opportunity to try something new.

Zendaya is a life-size Barbie in a custom Ralph and Russo gown and Casadei pumps at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere in June 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya in Le Silla pumps and a Nina Ricci dress at the premiere of “Euphoria” in June 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Androgynous looks, like a pair of sparkly pajamas or a pantsuit, have also made appearances in the “Euphoria” star’s wardrobe.

Zendaya wearing Ralph Lauren with Louboutin heels at the Mexico City premiere of “The Greatest Showman” in December 2017. CREDIT: Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution.

In the video below, watch Zendaya accept the 2016 FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year.

Want more?

Tommy x Zendaya’s Latest Collab Features Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend — the Snakeskin Boot

Zendaya Matches Suede Spike Heels With a Patchwork Skirt at ‘Dream in Black’ Brunch

Zendaya’s 5.5-Inch Louboutin Heels Make Her Legs Look Miles Long