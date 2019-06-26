Sign up for our newsletter today!

Zendaya’s Celeb Friends Love Her Orange Minidress & White-Hot Pumps for ‘Colbert’

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
zendaya
Zendaya
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya has been busy promoting her new HBO show “Euphoria,” and yesterday, her next stop was “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where she rocked a head-turning tangerine look.

The 22-year-old former Disney Channel actress hit the streets of New York in a silky orange strapless minidress with a bow embellishment by Carolina Herrera. She wore a matching headband with pearl drop earrings, also from Carolina Herrera, and pulled things together with white pumps.

zendaya, christian louboutins, carolina herrera orage dress, late late show
Zendaya wearing a strapless orange Carolina Herrera dress with white Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star chose Christian Louboutin’s popular So Kate silhouette, which features a classic pointed toe and a sky-high 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style, which comes in numerous colorways and finishes, retails for nearly $700.

Christian Louboutin white So Kate Pumps in Aurora Boreale, zendaya
Zendaya wearing pointy white leather Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When Zendaya took to Instagram to share her ensemble, some of her celebrity pals praised her in the comments section. Rowan Blanchard wrote: “so beautiful,” while Storm Reid said “unreal.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell also commented leaving three heart emojis on the post.

View this post on Instagram

Headed to @stephenathome 🧡

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Zendaya Contrasts a Quirky Blueprint Dress With Satin Kitten Heels for ‘GMA’

Zendaya Embraces a Gender Non-Binary Look on ‘Spider-Man’ Media Tour

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger’s Paris Fashion Week Show Exclusively Featured Models of Color & Size Inclusive Models

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad