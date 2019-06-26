Zendaya’s Celeb Friends Love Her Orange Minidress & White-Hot Pumps for ‘Colbert’

Zendaya has been busy promoting her new HBO show “Euphoria,” and yesterday, her next stop was “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where she rocked a head-turning tangerine look.

The 22-year-old former Disney Channel actress hit the streets of New York in a silky orange strapless minidress with a bow embellishment by Carolina Herrera. She wore a matching headband with pearl drop earrings, also from Carolina Herrera, and pulled things together with white pumps.

Zendaya wearing a strapless orange Carolina Herrera dress with white Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star chose Christian Louboutin’s popular So Kate silhouette, which features a classic pointed toe and a sky-high 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style, which comes in numerous colorways and finishes, retails for nearly $700.

Zendaya wearing pointy white leather Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When Zendaya took to Instagram to share her ensemble, some of her celebrity pals praised her in the comments section. Rowan Blanchard wrote: “so beautiful,” while Storm Reid said “unreal.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell also commented leaving three heart emojis on the post.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

