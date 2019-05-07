Zendaya Lights Up as Cinderella & Loses Glass Slipper During a Magical Met Gala 2019 Arrival

Zendaya took this year’s Met Gala theme — “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — very seriously.

The 22-year-old dressed up as Cinderella, wearing an elaborate light-up blue ballgown inspired by the look worn by the character in the classic Disney film.

Zendaya drops her “glass slipper” on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the “Greatest Showman” star’s shoes weren’t visible under her voluminous gown, she still played off the lost shoe trope from the movie — dropping a shoe on the red carpet (re-imagining a scene where Cinderella’s glass slipper falls off her foot while leaving the prince’s ball).

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, dressed up as the fairy godmother and put a spell on her as she walked the red carpet. To the extent that camp implies a certain flair for the dramatic, the actress nailed it.

Law Roach performs a spell on Zendaya. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The look is from Tommy Hilfiger, with whom Zendaya collaborated on a see-now, buy-now collection last season.

She tied things together with a blond updo closely mirroring Cinderella’s famous hairstyle, and Zendaya carried a sparkly pumpkin-shaped clutch.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

