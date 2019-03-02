Zendaya Rocks a Leggy Printed Dress & Matching Thigh-Highs From Her Tommy Hilfiger Collab

After months of anticipation, Zendaya’s first Tommy Hilfiger collection show at Paris Fashion Week today.

Ahead of the runway presentation, the 22-year-old stepped out to a photo call for the brand wearing a head-to-toe look from the Tommy x Zendaya line.

Zendaya poses for photographers at the Zendaya x Tommy photo call on March 2 in Paris. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum sported a ’70s-inspired leggy patterned dress with a bold print and an edgy thigh-high slit. She wore the dress belted at the waist.

For footwear, Zendaya went with striking thigh-high boots that exactly matched the color of her belt. The slouchy boots featured a soaring stiletto heel and a pointed vamp.

Zendaya speaks ahead of the Tommy Hilfiger show. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

As she walked through the street of Paris en route to the event, the “Greatest Showman” actress bundled up for the cold with a brown trench coat in the same colorway as her boots.

Zendaya steps out in a leather coat with matching boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Shake It Up” vet wore her brunette locks in loose waves around her face, accessorizing with some delicate rings and a necklace on a fine chain.

Zendaya has been involved in the fashion industry for several years, launching her Daya by Zendaya clothing collection in 2016 in partnership with her stylist, Law Roach. The singer’s footwear collection — which featured chic styles at a more accessible price point — followed soon after.

The partnership between Hilfiger and Zendaya was announced in October 2018. Hilfiger had teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid for the last few seasons, staging buy-now, see-now runway shows in various cities including Los Angeles, London and Milan.

