Zendaya Matches Her Suede Spike Heels With a Patchwork Skirt at Dream in Black Brunch

To no one’s surprise, Zendaya pulled off yet another chic, perfectly coordinated outfit on Sunday in New Orleans at the AT&T Dream in Black brunch during the 25th annual Essence Festival.

The event, honoring black culture, featured a roster of A-list talent, including director Ava DuVernay and R&B singer Brandy, who entertained guests.

Zendaya wears a skirt by Ferragamo with Le Silla pumps at the 2019 Dream in Black brunch. CREDIT: Courtesy

For the occasion, the “Euphoria” actress embraced an autumnal palette of forest green, rust and burnt orange in a patchwork skirt by Ferragamo.

The ankle-length design incorporated leather and suede panels for a refreshing and subtle play on texture. Her Le Silla pumps were done in suede forest green, which served as fine companions to the skirt’s panels made of the same material. The Italian luxury brand’s shoes boasted a classic pointed toe set on a pin-thin stiletto heel. Completing the look was a brown bandeau top.

(L-R): Ava DuVernay, AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan and Zendaya. CREDIT: Courtesy

Zendaya participated in a candid talk with DuVernay on the AT&T program’s Dream in Black initiative, which encourages people to pursue their passions and become leaders in black excellence. The red carpet fixture joins Queen Latifah, Devon Franklin and Van Jones, among others, who are lending their star power to Dream in Black.

Brandy performs at the 2019 Dream in Black brunch. CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to her work on the big screen in the “Spider-Man” franchise and the HBO drama “Euphoria,” Zendaya has had a presence in the fashion sector, too. In 2016 she launched her Daya by Zendaya clothing and footwear collection with her stylist, Law Roach (who was also present at the brunch). Zendaya exited from her own brand in 2018, announcing on Instagram that she is “no longer affiliated with the company operating DxZ.” She attributed her exit to orders that have “not been fulfilled” and problems with customer service.

In October last year, she launched a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger on a range of apparel and accessories.

