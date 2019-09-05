Zendaya Models Polka-Dot Dress From Her Tommy Collab With Thigh-High Boots at Lancôme Fragrance Launch

When it comes to promoting her designs, Zendaya is her own best ambassador.

The 23-year-old modeled her own Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 collection at a Lancôme fragrance event for the Idole fragrance in New York yesterday. Her collaborative RTW line is making its debut at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

The “Euphoria” star sported a black and white polka-dot dress from the Tommy Hilfiger collab. The dress features sheer sleeves with a midi skirt and a tie at the neck.

Zendaya in Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 at an event in New York. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum styled her dress with black over-the-knee boots that had a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

A close-up look at Zendaya’s black over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

While the latest Tommy x Zendaya collection is not yet available for purchase, Tommy has released its lookbook showing off the range. In the lookbook, a model pairs the dress with sheer tights and black platform heels.

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger announced their partnership in October 2018 and showed their first collaborative capsule at Paris Fashion Week in February. The cast at the buzzy show consisted entirely of people of color — with star power from Winnie Harlow, Dilone and even Grace Jones.

A look from the Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 lookbook. CREDIT: Tommy Hilfiger

Immediately after the NYFW show on Sunday night, apparel and accessories straight off the runway will be available for purchase internationally via Tommy.com, select Tommy Hilfiger stores, select wholesale partners and on social media. In the U.S., Nordstrom has exclusive wholesale rights to Tommy x Zendaya; styles will be carried on the retailer’s website and at select Nordstrom locations.

