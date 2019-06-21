Zendaya Embraces a Gender Non-Binary Look on ‘Spider-Man’ Media Tour

Zendaya looked chic in an unexpected outfit as she left her hotel in London last night. The actress is on a promotional tour for the latest “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel (in theaters July 2). The Instagram star was traveling with her costars, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon.

The “Euphoria” actress departed from her glamorous hotel wearing a few different shades of gray. Her trousers were held up by light gray suspenders and a matching silky silver Armani button-up shirt.

The star matched the look with a pair of black strappy sandals from Casadei. The the luxury Italian brand’s shoes elevated the actress even further with high stiletto heels.

As usual for the star, her look was beautifully gender non-binary. The former Disney Channel fixture has strong feelings about gender neutrality within the fashion industry. Her former label, Daya by Zendaya, did not assign gender sizes for any apparel, and campaigns showed men and women wearing traditional silhouettes for the opposite sex, like males in skirts, for instance.

“Why would I tell somebody that they can’t wear a shirt or dress just because of a label on a tag? Wear whatever the heck you want — wear what makes you feel good. I’m providing clothing, and you do what you want with it,” she explained to FN in March.

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

On Monday, the actress posed with her costars in front of the Tower of London wearing a matching tweed blazer and waistcoat along with a black neck scarf. The actress towered over her co-stars in black stiletto healed Louboutins.

