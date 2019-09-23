Zendaya Goes Monochrome in Forest Green at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Zendaya went monochrome in head-to-toe forest green on the purple carpet at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The 23-year-old actress wore a Vera Wang gown with a corset-like top and satin skirt.

The dress featured a thigh-baring slit — perfect for showing off the “Euphoria” star’s shoes: a pair of Brian Atwood pumps.

Zendaya in a Vera Wang gown and Brian Atwood pumps. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Zendaya’s pumps perfectly matched her dress, with a satin upper that went with her skirt. The shoes had a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Zendaya’s Brian Atwood heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum completed her look with diamond jewelry — a cuff bracelet and drop earrings.

While Zendaya is not nominated tonight, she’s on Emmys duty in official capacity: as a presenter. She joins a star-studded list of presenters that also includes Kim Kardashian, Michael Douglas and the “Game of Thrones” cast. However, there’s no host at this year’s ceremony, for only the fourth time in Emmys history.

The A-lister has had a busy September — thanks to her fashion month duties. Zendaya collaborated on a see-now, buy-now collection with Tommy Hilfiger for fall ’19. The duo showed the range at a buzzy New York Fashion Week show held at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre.

