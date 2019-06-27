Zendaya + NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Wear Spider-Man–Inspired Looks at Premiere

Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" film premiere.

Zendaya’s spidey sense was tingling on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The star of Spider-Man: Far From Home hit the film premiere’s red carpet in a look fit for a superhero.

Zendaya wore a red and black Armani Privé gown, which looked similar to Spider-Man’s upgraded suit, seen in the new movie—think black instead of royal blue. She paired the spring ’19 couture backless dress with classic Christian Louboutin pumps.

“If she were Spider-Man, this would be her suit,” her stylist, Law Roach, posted on Instagram with a photo of the ensemble .

Zendaya at the <em>Spider-Man: Far From Home</em> film premiere, wearing Armani privé with Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

NBA star Donovan Mitchell also wore an outfit inspired by the famous web-slinger. The Utah Jazz guard, whose nickname is “Spida,” opted for his very own Adidas x Marvel signature sneaker. The Amazing Spider-Man shoe will retail for $100 July 1 on Adidas.com and at Adidas retail stores globally beginning July 5. Colorways include white, red and blue with webbing detail. Mitchell paired the kicks with a custom suit detailed with his logo.

Donovan Mitchell at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” film premiere, wearing his own Adidas x Marvel signature shoe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

These Spider-Man sneakers are one of four styles that will roll out this summer. On July 18, the Symbiote Spider-Man will launch in shocking pink, core black, white and silver. The Stealth Spider-Man will be available in black and green with glow-in-the-dark details on Aug. 1. And Marvel’s Iron Spider, decorated with red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider, will be available Aug. 31.

