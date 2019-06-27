Sign up for our newsletter today!

Zendaya + NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Wear Spider-Man–Inspired Looks at Premiere

By Nikara Johns
armani prive dress black and red, christian louboutin so kate pumps, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 June 2019. The movie will hit the theaters in the US on 02 June.Spider-Man: Far From Home movie premiere - Arrivals, Hollywood, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" film premiere.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya’s spidey sense was tingling on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The star of Spider-Man: Far From Home hit the film premiere’s red carpet in a look fit for a superhero.

Zendaya wore a red and black Armani Privé gown, which looked similar to Spider-Man’s upgraded suit, seen in the new movie—think black instead of royal blue. She paired the spring ’19 couture backless dress with classic Christian Louboutin pumps.

“If she were Spider-Man, this would be her suit,” her stylist, Law Roach, posted on Instagram with a photo of the ensemble .

Zendaya in armani prive black and red dress, christian louboutin so kate pumps, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019Wearing Giorgio Armani same outfit as catwalk model *10068432ce
Zendaya at the <em>Spider-Man: Far From Home</em> film premiere, wearing Armani privé with Christian Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

NBA star Donovan Mitchell also wore an outfit inspired by the famous web-slinger. The Utah Jazz guard, whose nickname is “Spida,” opted for his very own Adidas x Marvel signature sneaker. The Amazing Spider-Man shoe will retail for $100 July 1 on Adidas.com and at Adidas retail stores globally beginning July 5. Colorways include white, red and blue with webbing detail. Mitchell paired the kicks with a custom suit detailed with his logo.

Donovan Mitchell, Adidas x Marvel spiderman shoes, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Donovan Mitchell at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” film premiere, wearing his own Adidas x Marvel signature shoe.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

These Spider-Man sneakers are one of four styles that will roll out this summer. On July 18, the Symbiote Spider-Man will launch in shocking pink, core black, white and silver. The Stealth Spider-Man will be available in black and green with glow-in-the-dark details on Aug. 1. And Marvel’s Iron Spider, decorated with red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider, will be available Aug. 31.

