Zendaya Contrasts a Quirky Blueprint Dress With Satin Kitten Heels for ‘GMA’

Zendaya has proven that she can turn anything into a stylish new look as she headed to her “Good Morning America” interview today in New York in a very innovative outfit complete with the perfect pumps.

Zendaya in an edgy outfit and kitten heels. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The “Euphoria” actress sported a midi dress and wide-leg pant ensemble. The matching set was patterned with a blueprint of a car complete with drawings of all of its parts and designs. The pattern was printed onto a translucent material making for an edgy morning look.

The star matched the outfit with a pair of black satin pointed-toe shoes finished off with a small kitten heel.

Zendaya in an edgy outfit and kitten heels. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The outfit was given a pop of color from the star’s big gold hoop earrings and her waving locks of red hair.

Zendaya in edgy outfit and kitten heel. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Zendaya stars in HBO’s new teen drama “Euphoria,” which aired its second episode in the U.S. last night. The show also stars Maude Apatow, Eric Dane and Angus Cloud.

The actress has also been on tour with her co-stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon for her role as Michelle Jones or MJ in “Spider Man: Far From Home,” the latest film in the Spider-Man franchise.

