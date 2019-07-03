Zendaya’s 5.5-Inch Louboutin Heels Make Her Legs Look Miles Long

Zendaya has had one busy month.

Despite spending the past month promoting new HBO show “Euphoria” as well as going on tour for “Spiderman: Far From Home,” the star continued to put her best foot forward — whipping out the highest heels during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

Zendaya wears Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Mohammed Mosteghanemi/Shutterstock

The actress was spotted on her way to the Giorgio Armani show yesterday in a classic black and white outfit. She wore a pair of black trousers with a cropped white suit-shirt featuring black buttons down the front.

For accessories, Zendaya opted for a chunky silver choker.

Zendaya strikes a pose in Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zendaya wears Giorgio Armani with Christian Louboutin at the brand’s fall 2019 Haute Couture Fashion Week show. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

On her feet, she sported a pair of Christian Louboutin’s classic Pigalle Plato pointed-toe pumps in satin set on a 5.5-inch stiletto heel. Standing 5-foot-10, the 22-year-old’s height was elevated even further in the sky-high red-bottomed heels. She wore the shoes with sheer black stockings. The pumps retail for $845 on Nordstrom.com.

Zendaya is regularly seen pushing boundaries in style. The Disney Channel alum has been involved in the fashion industry since 2016 when she launched her Daya by Zendaya clothing collection in partnership with stylist Law Roach. Most recently, the sartorial chameleon collaborated with designer Tommy Hilfiger, releasing the line early this year.

Zendaya steps out with Tommy Hilfiger at the Tommy x Zendaya finale. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes,” Zendaya said in a press statement about the collab. “It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering.”

