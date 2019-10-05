Zazie Beetz Looked Bold in Black at ‘The Joker’ Premiere

Zazie Beetz looked sleek and striking at the premiere of “The Joker” at The New York Film Festival.
The actress wore a black dress which featured a cutout in the torso area. She wore a white corset underneath which was decorated with white striped down the front. The maxi dress also included a cut out in the lower half of the dress.
For footwear, the 28-year-old kept it classic. She wore a pair of black open-toe sandals with a strap that ran across her footbed and another around that tied up around her ankles. Beetz went for a minimalist look and did not wear any accessories but she made up for it with her dazzling makeup. The star went for a silver winged eyeliner look.
Rooney Mara went for a simpler styler and wore an all-black ensemble. The 34-year-old wore a black midi dress with one off the shoulder strap and a long flowing lower half. On her feet, Mara wore a black closed-toe pump with a thin stiletto heel.
