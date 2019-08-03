Zara Tindall’s Toddler Daughter Plays in Tiny Converse Sneakers at British Festival

Zara Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall at the Festival of British Eventing.

Zara Tindall’s daughter made a rare public appearance with her family yesterday at the Festival of British Eventing in Gloucestershire, England.

Lena Tindall was born in June 2018, but has largely been kept out of the spotlight.

The toddler, who was wearing tiny Converse kicks, was spotted prancing around and having fun at the outdoor event — held on the grounds of Gatcombe Park, the country residence of Zara’s mother, Princess Anne.

Zara Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall at Festival of British Eventing. CREDIT: Shutterstock Lena was seen being cradled in her mother’s arms in a pair of low-top white Chuck Taylors. She also wore a pink and green floral summer dress with a pink hair clip.

The toddler jumped on the bouncy castles with her sister Mia.

Eventually, Zara took off Lena’s shoes so she could run around the open field barefoot.

Zara Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall at Festival of British Eventing. CREDIT: Shutterstock Meanwhile, Zara kept it casual in a white t-shirt, skirt and simple flip flops.

However, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth knows how to dress the part when it comes to more formal affairs. She was recently spotted at the Royal Ascot in a blue fascinator hat, elegant floral dress, and pointed-toe nude pumps.

