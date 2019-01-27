Zac Efron Shows Off His New Blond Hair in Relaxed Converse Sneakers

Zac Efron wears Converse sneakers to promote "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" at the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 26.

Zac Efron is making headlines left and right so far in 2019, promoting his new film and showing off his newly bleached-blond hair.

He made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, yesterday while promoting “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,“ his upcoming movie depicting the life of serial killer Ted Bundy.

The actor dressed casually for the occasion, wearing ripped jeans, a white tee and a shearling-lined brown coat.

For footwear, Efron chose a pair of worn-in white sneakers from Converse; similar styles retail for just $50.

He wore the same shoes and jeans for another look yesterday, paired with a black tee and black jacket.

The film’s first sneak peak was revealed two days ago by Efron on his Twitter account. The tweet said, “It’s here! First Teaser Trailer for # ExtremelyWickedShockinglyEvilAndVile” and was accompanied by a video.

The plot follows Bundy through his double life, at times being a loving partner to actress Lily Collins, who plays Bundy’s long-term girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, and in other scenes, a vicious killer.

