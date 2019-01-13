Zac Efron Golfs Shirtless in Gym Shorts & Sneakers

Zac Efron is ringing in the new year with a beach vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — and he’s making some time for golfing.

The “High School Musical” alum took to Instagram yesterday to share a video of him golfing on a course located right along the beach.

The 31-year-old went shirtless for the occasion, revealing his toned abs as he struck a ball across the sand.

“Just missed left. Just missed left,” Efron is heard saying in the video. “That was perfect.”

The “Greatest Showman” actor was clad in a pair of black gym shorts and sneakers. His mostly gray kicks featured neon orange detailing at the heel, with dark laces and a white sole.

The “17 Again” star accessorized with a backward baseball cap, which obscured his freshly-dyed platinum blond locks.

The video of Efron golfing was viewed more than 5.1 million times on Instagram — which is unsurprising given his more than 37 million followers.

For his Mexico vacation, Efron is joined by his 26-year-old brother, Dylan, and some mutual pals of theirs.

While the warm weather vacation means lots of time spent outside, Efron posted a photo three days ago of him trying his hand at climbing on an indoor wall. In the photo, he wears a red T-shirt, tan pants and blue climbing shoes with Velcro straps.

“No Free Solo,” Efron captioned the image.

