Kanye West Sells ‘Church Socks’ for $50, ‘Holy Spirit’ Sweater for $225 After Coachella Sunday Service

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

Kanye West interacts with church goers at “Sunday Service at the Mountain” on day 3 of week 2 at Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Coachella, CA
Billie Eilish
The Bad Fashion of Coachella 2019
Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner
What would Yeezus do? On Easter.

It was only a few hours after Kanye West opened his weekly Sunday church service to the public that the entrepreneur found a way to brand his spiritual awakening for fans: “SUNDAY SERVICE MERCH AVAILABLE NOW,” was the subject line of an email blast that followed the buzzy program today in Indio, Calif., held during the Coachella music festival.

yeezy, merch, sunday service, socks, jesus walks, church socks
Socks emblazoned with “Church Socks” and “Jesus Walks”; two-pack for $50.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy

A two-pack of socks is going for $50 on Shop.kanyewest.com. One pair, available in white, is emblazoned with “Church” on one side and “Service” on the other. The second pair, done in black, has “Jesus” on one side and “Walks” on the other — a reference to title of his 2004 hit.

No doubt many observers left feeling the “holy spirit,” and now you can, too. There’s a sweatshirt in tie dye oxen available featuring “Holy Spirit” on the front and “Sunday Service at the Mountain” on the back. It’s selling for $225.

yeezy, merch, sunday service sweater
“Holy Spirit” Yeezy sweatshirt; $225.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy

There are white sweatpants available for $135 showing the word “Sunday” on one leg and “Service” on the other. More merchandise for sale include shirts and a poncho.

yeezy, merch, sunday service, sweatpants
Yeezy “Sunday Service” sweatpants; $135.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy

One day earlier, the Yeezy designer debuted new footwear when he made a surprise appearance onstage with Kid Cudi wearing the unreleased the Yeezy Boost 70 V2 “Vanta.”

kanye west, yeezy, coachella, celebrity style, sunday service
Kanye West at his Coachella Sunday Service.
CREDIT: Splash News

See the bad fashion of Coachella.

Below, learn how to polish your boots with champagne.

