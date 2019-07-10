Yara Shahidi Wows in Hot Pink Crystal-Covered Heels at ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

Yara Shahidi attended the world premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake in Hollywood, Calif., last night and she didn’t go unnoticed.

The 19-year-old “Grown-ish” star hit the star-studded red carpet modeling a black and white double-breasted blazer minidress from Gucci’s fall ’19 collection with vibrant heels.

Yara Shahidi wearing a Gucci fall ’19 look with pink satin pumps at the world premiere of “The Lion King.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shahidi sported Sophia Webster’s cult-favorite “Coco” pumps boasting a hot pink satin finish, a crystal-beaded heel and a pointed toe. The eye-catching style retails for nearly $500.

Yara Shahidi wearing shiny hot pink satin Sophia Webster pumps featuring a crystal beaded heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress pulled her ensemble together with some jewelry including a shimmery anklet, sparkling hoop earrings and a ring.

A closer look at Yara Shahidi wearing Sophia Webster’s cult-favorite “Coco” pumps boasting a crystal-beaded heel, a hot pink satin finish and a pointed toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Plenty of celebs favor Sophia Webster’s playful designs, such as Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Kerry Washington and Kate Hudson. The London-based designer recently created shoes for the Spice Girls reunion tour.

Flip through the gallery to check out more from the star-studded world premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

All Eyes Were On Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the World Premiere of “The Lion King” Live-Action Remake