Yara Shahidi Sparkles in Adjustable Minidress & Classic Pumps at NAACP Image Awards

At the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles last night, the red carpet was filled with beautifully dressed stars — but Yara Shahidi still managed to stand out.
The 19-year-old hit the red carpet in a sparkly black Balmain minidress with a giant ruffle down the middle and pointed shoulders. She teamed the bold dress with classic black pumps by Brian Atwood.
While the dress felt very fashion-forward, the “Grown-ish” star removed the ruffle for photos later in the night, leaving behind a simple sequined mini that nonetheless popped.
Never one to play it safe with her style, Tracee Ellis Ross owned the red carpet with a bold silk organza polka-dot dress created by Marc Jacobs. Like Shahidi, Ross kept it simple with her footwear, choosing black stilettos with a pointed toe.
Elsewhere, Lupita Nyong’o brought down the house in a leggy Giambattista Valli gown and metallic Alexandre Birman sandals. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo and added some sparkle with Zameer Kassam jewels.
Kate Beckinsale also turned heads with her look, opting for a nearly-naked gown by Julien MacDonald. For footwear, she selected soaring black sandals by Stuart Weitzman.
On the men’s end, Michael B. Jordan wowed in Burberry, proving that an all-tan look need not be boring.
