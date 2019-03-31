Yara Shahidi Sparkles in Adjustable Minidress & Classic Pumps at NAACP Image Awards

At the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles last night, the red carpet was filled with beautifully dressed stars — but Yara Shahidi still managed to stand out.

The 19-year-old hit the red carpet in a sparkly black Balmain minidress with a giant ruffle down the middle and pointed shoulders. She teamed the bold dress with classic black pumps by Brian Atwood.

Yara Shahidi arrives at the NAACP Image Awards. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

While the dress felt very fashion-forward, the “Grown-ish” star removed the ruffle for photos later in the night, leaving behind a simple sequined mini that nonetheless popped.

Yara Shahidi in Balmain and Brian Atwood. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Never one to play it safe with her style, Tracee Ellis Ross owned the red carpet with a bold silk organza polka-dot dress created by Marc Jacobs. Like Shahidi, Ross kept it simple with her footwear, choosing black stilettos with a pointed toe.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lupita Nyong’o brought down the house in a leggy Giambattista Valli gown and metallic Alexandre Birman sandals. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo and added some sparkle with Zameer Kassam jewels.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing Giambattista Vall. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale also turned heads with her look, opting for a nearly-naked gown by Julien MacDonald. For footwear, she selected soaring black sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Kate Beckinsale in Julien Macdonald and Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Michael B. Jordan wowed in Burberry, proving that an all-tan look need not be boring.

Michael B. Jordan in Burberry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

