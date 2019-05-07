Yara Shahidi Looks So Regal in Prada at Met Gala 2019

Yara Shahidi arrived at the 2019 Met Gala tonight in New York wearing a head-turning Prada ensemble.
The 19-year-old looked majestic as she posed in a silvery blue embellished bodysuit with gray tights featuring gold mirrored adornments. For shoes, the “Grown-ish” star wore charcoal sandals with a curvy backless silhouette.
She also donned a glamorous long black feathered jacket draped around her shoulders, turquoise earrings, a sparkly necklace and an assortment of rings.
Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.
“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.
