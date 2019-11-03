Yara Shahidi Shows a Lot of Heart on Her Shoes at ComplexCon

Yara Shahidi spoke on a panel alongside Storm Reid and several others at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The 19-year-old “Grown-ish” star, who is known for her love of sneakers, dressed in a pale mint green romper courtesy of Zimmerman and a pair of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Hu NMD x Human Made shoes.
The style, which is available to shop for $250, features a white knit upper, Boost cushioning, red laces and a red embroidered “Human Made” heart graphic. The shoe released last month as part of the NMD “Love” pack collaboration, which included three sneakers from Williams.
Meanwhile, moderator Elaine Welteroth paired Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail shoe, which released today, with a black dress. The low-top is colorful and features three layers meant to symbolize a person’s ascent to success through adversity.
As for Storm Reid, the 16-year-old actress wore leopard sneakers with bright orange accents from the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal 3.0 pack. She styled the kicks with a matching sweatshirt, black leggings and assortment of jewelry.
