Yara Shahidi Shows a Lot of Heart on Her Shoes at ComplexCon

Yara Shahidi spoke on a panel alongside Storm Reid and several others at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 19-year-old “Grown-ish” star, who is known for her love of sneakers, dressed in a pale mint green romper courtesy of Zimmerman and a pair of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Hu NMD x Human Made shoes.

Yara Shahidi speaks on a panel at ComplexCon wearing a Zimmerman romper with Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The style, which is available to shop for $250, features a white knit upper, Boost cushioning, red laces and a red embroidered “Human Made” heart graphic. The shoe released last month as part of the NMD “Love” pack collaboration, which included three sneakers from Williams.

A closer look at Yara Shahidi wearing Pharrell Williams’ Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers featuring Human Made’s signature heart logo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, moderator Elaine Welteroth paired Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail shoe, which released today, with a black dress. The low-top is colorful and features three layers meant to symbolize a person’s ascent to success through adversity.

Moderator Elaine Welteroth wore Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail shoe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Storm Reid, the 16-year-old actress wore leopard sneakers with bright orange accents from the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal 3.0 pack. She styled the kicks with a matching sweatshirt, black leggings and assortment of jewelry.

Storm Reid (R) wore leopard sneakers with bright orange accents from the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal 3.0 pack. CREDIT: Shutterstock

