Sign up for our newsletter today!

Yara Shahidi Shows a Lot of Heart on Her Shoes at ComplexCon

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
yara shahidi, complexcon
Yara Shahidi at ComplexCon on Nov 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi spoke on a panel alongside Storm Reid and several others at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 19-year-old “Grown-ish” star, who is known for her love of sneakers, dressed in a pale mint green romper courtesy of Zimmerman and a pair of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Hu NMD x Human Made shoes.

yara shahidi, ComplexCon, human made sneakers
Yara Shahidi speaks on a panel at ComplexCon wearing a Zimmerman romper with Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The style, which is available to shop for $250, features a white knit upper, Boost cushioning, red laces and a red embroidered “Human Made” heart graphic. The shoe released last month as part of the NMD “Love” pack collaboration, which included three sneakers from Williams.

yara shahidi, Human Made x adidas NMD Hu sneakers, complexcon
A closer look at Yara Shahidi wearing Pharrell Williams’ Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers featuring Human Made’s signature heart logo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, moderator Elaine Welteroth paired Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail shoe, which released today, with a black dress. The low-top is colorful and features three layers meant to symbolize a person’s ascent to success through adversity.

Elaine Welteroth, complexcon, reebok by pyer moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail shoe
Moderator Elaine Welteroth wore Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail shoe.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Storm Reid, the 16-year-old actress wore leopard sneakers with bright orange accents from the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal 3.0 pack. She styled the kicks with a matching sweatshirt, black leggings and assortment of jewelry.

yara shahidi, storm reid, leopard Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal 3.0, complexcon
Storm Reid (R) wore leopard sneakers with bright orange accents from the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal 3.0 pack.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Yara Shahidi Looks So Regal in Prada at Met Gala 2019

Yara Shahidi Wows in Hot Pink Crystal-Covered Heels at ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

Reebok & Pyer Moss Collaborate on Trail Sneakers With a Powerful Backstory

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad