Women’s Pants and Suits Are Trending on the Red Carpet at the Grammys

When it comes to women’s red carpet looks at the biggest awards shows, gowns tend to reign supreme.

The Grammy Awards are a little less formal than the other major events, though, so it’s not that surprising that several stars swapped their dresses for pants and suits tonight.

Miley Cyrus went topless in a black pantsuit, risking a wardrobe malfunction.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer teamed her bold pantsuit with edgy sandals that had her initials in red font on the heels.

Also opting for pants was Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul stepped out alongside beau Travis Scott in a petal pink pantsuit with a white belt that was from Balmain’s inaugural couture collection. She completed her unexpected ensemble with white power pumps.

Jeannie Mai picked a Balmain outfit as well, commanding attention in an edgy white one-piece with see-through paneling going up the sides. For footwear, she chose see-through sandals that matched the racy tone of her jumpsuit.

Elsewhere, Tracee Ellis Ross — whose mother, Diana, is being honored at tonight’s ceremony — hit the red carpet in a green pantsuit with a snake embellished across the chest by Ralph & Russo. She wore glittery gold pumps underneath the statement suit.

