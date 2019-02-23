Eva Longoria and Kate Bosworth Wear Pants on the Red Carpet at Pre-Oscars Party

Eva Longoria (L) and Kate Bosworth at the Women in Film Oscar nominee party.

Menswear-inspired looks have been prominent on the red carpet in recent months — and the trend was out in full force at the Women in Film pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles yesterday.

Eva Longoria stepped out in a Lela Rose fall ’18 ensemble that consisted of an eight-button peplum top designed to look like a tuxedo jacket and wide-legged pants. The “Desperate Housewives” alum completed her look with velvety pointy-toe pumps.

Eva Longoria in a Lela Rose jumpsuit and pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kate Bosworth sported a bronze Max Mara suit from the label’s pre-fall ’19 collection. Bronze pumps with a pointed toe capped off the “Remember the Titans” actress’ elegant look.

Kate Bosworth in a Max Mara pantsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angela Bassett went with a menswear-inspired outfit as well. The 60-year-old popped in a white jumpsuit, which she paired with a blazer in the same shade. Glittery gold mules and a clutch added a metallic pop to her white-hot ensemble.

Angela Bassett in a white jumpsuit and gold shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While jumpsuits and pants were common on the red carpet, they certainly weren’t mandated.

Rita Ora dazzled in a feather-adorned dress with see-through lace detailing from Jamie Major’s resort ’19 collection. The “Anywhere” songstress pulled together her look with black sandals and silver-tone cuff earrings.

Rita Ora wearing a Jamie Major look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jaime King commanded attention in a little black dress designed by Max Mara. Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps in black anchored the “Hart of Dixie” star’s old Hollywood-inspired look.

Jaime King wearing a Max Mara dress and Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sponsors for the party included Max Mara, Chloe Wine, Stella Artois and Cadillac.

