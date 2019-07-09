Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & More Best-Dressed Celeb Tennis Fans at Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon features big names aplenty on the court — think Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Roger Federer — and the tournament also sees a slew of famous faces in the audience.

As has become typical for her, Kate Middleton made her way out to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, sitting in the Centre Court Royal Box July 2. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Suzannah dress and classic black Gianvito Rossi pumps for the occasion.

Kate Middleton wears a white tea-length dress by British brand Suzannah paired with Gianvito Rossi’s black suede pumps. CREDIT: James Marsh/Shutterstock

Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave to watch Wimbledon on July 4. The Duchess of Sussex, who counts Serena Williams as a close pal, wore a L’Agence blazer, skinny jeans and black pumps.

Meghan Markle is spotted at Wimbledon on July 5 in a L’Agence blazer, skinny jeans and black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton’s sister, Pippa, also caught some action live on the grass. Pippa attended the tournament on July 8, flaunting chic summer style in a pale pink dress and faux leather sandals from Stella McCartney.

Pippa Middleton wears a Stella McCartney dress with faux leather sandals from the brand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal family and their guests were not the only well-known Wimbledon attendees. Plenty of celebrities were spotted at Polo Ralph Lauren’s party on July 8, among them Maisie Williams, Sienna Miller and Tessa Thompson.

Both Miller and Thompson sported pantsuits at the event. Thompson wore an oversized white suit with a black and white striped top underneath. For footwear, the “Men In Black: International” star chose pointy-toed black heels.

Tessa Thompson wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren pantsuit. CREDIT: Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

Miller went with a slightly more summery shoe choice, opting for strappy black kitten-heeled sandals to team with her beige Ralph Lauren pantsuits.

Sienna Miller in a Ralph Lauren pantsuit with strappy sandals CREDIT: Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Maisie modeled an equally summer-ready shoe style: white sneakers. The “Game of Thrones” actress teamed the casual kicks with a salmon-colored shirt dress from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Maisie Williams in white sneakers and a Polo Ralph Lauren shirtdress. CREDIT: Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities at Wimbledon 2019.

Watch the video below to see Stan Smith discuss major moments involving his eponymous Adidas shoe.

Want more?

Pippa Middleton Styles Her Sandals With Toe Rings at Wimbledon Appearance

Serena Williams Glistens in Gold for Harper’s Bazaar Cover, Talks Referee Debacle

Twinning: The Adorable Moments Serena Williams and Her Daughter Have Dressed in Matching Outfits