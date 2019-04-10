Wendy Williams Defends Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter’s Nearly $400 Gucci Shoes

Wendy Williams speaks at the Circle of Sisters Expo in New York.

Wendy Williams is speaking out in defense of Kourtney Kardashian after the reality star was criticized for allowing her 6-year-old daughter to wear nearly $400 designer shoes to school.

The TV host made the surprise comments during her eponymous daytime talk show, where she addressed the backlash received by the mother-of-three — a member of the Kardashian family, which Williams has openly slammed in the past.

In a post shared two days ago by Kim Kardashian, Penelope Disick was photographed in a pair of Gucci’s Princetown leather slingback loafers, retailing at $365. (The women’s style, which does not feature the elastic strap at the back, costs $695.)

“I’m sticking up for you, Kourtney Kardashian,” Williams said. “Her kid isn’t going to school with my kid or your kid. Her kid is going to school where the girl next to her is wearing the $4,000 shoes. And the boy at the front of the class, he’s got an embellished backpack with the real diamond.”

She added: “She’s probably going to school with kids with stupid money.”

Gucci ’s Princetown leather slipper for children. CREDIT: Gucci

The internet was quick to point out Disick’s shoes, particularly compared with cousin North West’s footwear of choice. The 5-year-old instead reached for a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high-top sneakers that were priced at $40.

Kourtney has yet to comment on the incident.

