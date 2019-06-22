How to Watch the BET Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

Cardi B performing at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 in New Jersey on Sunday.

The annual BET awards are always a night to remember, and this year will be no exception. The program, hosted by actress Regina Hall, will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. at 8 p.m. ET.

Things kick off at 6 p.m. ET with red carpet arrivals, and “Entertainment Tonight” will livestream the style parade for free on Etonline.com.

To watch the award ceremony, tune into BET on your cable network or stream it at BET.com with your cable provider login information. Its sister networks BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo will simultaneously broadcast the show.

Hall will be leading the event in her debut hosting experience. “This is our show celebrating our people and our talent and our network,” the “Girls Trip” star said. “This is the biggest night for entertainment.”

This year’s show will include performances by some of the industry’s favorites, including Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cardi B leads the scoreboard for a total of seven nominations, Drake is in second place with five nominations followed by Beyonce with four.

Needless to say, the star-studded event is one not to be missed.

