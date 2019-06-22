Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Watch the BET Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
cardi b, HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019
Cardi B performing at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 in New Jersey on Sunday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The annual BET awards are always a night to remember, and this year will be no exception. The program, hosted by actress Regina Hall, will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. at 8 p.m. ET.

Things kick off at 6 p.m. ET with red carpet arrivals, and “Entertainment Tonight” will livestream the style parade for free on Etonline.com.

Beyonce Knowles9th Annual BET Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 28 Jun 2009 This year’s annual Black Entertainment Television awards were changed at the last minute to become a tribute ceremony to honour the late singer Michael Jackson, who collapsed and died last week (Thurs 25th June). Members of the famous Jackson family led the tributes and there was even an appearance from his infamous father Joseph. A Jackson 5 medley was performed and host Jamie Foxx even tried his hand (or should that be feet?) at doing the Moonwalk before Janet Jackson held back the tears to give thanks to all her brother’s friends and fans. Guests attending, some of whom gave their own remembrance speeches, included Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Beyonce Knowles, Estelle and Chaka Khan. The family are currently calling for a second autopsy on Michael’s body because of what they called “unanswered questions” concerning the cause of his death.
Beyonce 9th annual BET award.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To watch the award ceremony, tune into BET on your cable network or stream it at BET.com with your cable provider login information. Its sister networks BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo will simultaneously broadcast the show.

Hall will be leading the event in her debut hosting experience. “This is our show celebrating our people and our talent and our network,” the “Girls Trip” star said. “This is the biggest night for entertainment.”

This year’s show will include performances by some of the industry’s favorites, including Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cardi B, pink bodysuit, fishnet stockings, glittery saint laurent ankle boots, celebrity style, in sexy pink outfit at rolling loud MiamiPictured: Ref: SPL5088429 110519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Cardi B wearing an all-pink ensemble in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi B leads the scoreboard for a total of seven nominations, Drake is in second place with five nominations followed by Beyonce with four.

Needless to say, the star-studded event is one not to be missed.

Want more?

How the BET Awards Red Carpet Looked 10 Years Ago

Cardi B Wows ‘Em as She Performs in Dior Bodysuit and White-Hot Boots

Cardi B Shimmers While Twerking in Gold Crystal Reeboks at Summer Jam 2019

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad