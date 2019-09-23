Sign up for our newsletter today!

Viola Davis Swaps Sandals for Silver Platform Sneakers at 2019 Emmy Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Viola Davis made a shoe statement onstage at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last night — swapping out high heels for sneakers.

For the step and repeat, the 54-year-old actress went with a classic red carpet shoe: platform sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The shoes just barely poked out underneath her black-and-white Alberta Ferretti dress. Forevermark diamonds completed the look.

Viola Davis, primetime emmy awards, Stuart weitzman, sandals, pedicure, toes, red carpet, Alberta ferretti dress, forevermark jewelry, Viola Davis arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Viola Davis arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock
Viola Davis, primetime emmy awards, Stuart weitzman, sandals, pedicure, toes,
A close-up shot of Viola Davis’ Stuart Weitzman heels.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Onstage, however, Davis decided to give her feet a break, choosing Hogan sneakers — albeit with a little extra height — as she handed out one of the evening’s trophies.

Viola Davis, Alberta ferretti dress, hogan sneakers, metallic trainers, presents the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Viola Davis onstage at the Emmys in an Alberta Ferretti dress with Hogan sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Viola Davis, red carpet, primetime emmy awards, silver sneakers, hogan, metallic trainers
A close-up shot of Viola Davis’ Hogan shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The trainers featured a stacked foam heel, a shiny silver upper and a rounded toe. They’re available for purchase on Farfetch.com for $605.

Hogan, platform sneakers
Metallic Hogan platform sneakers.
CREDIT: Farfetch

Hogan was one of the first luxury labels to take on sneakers, launching its line of high-end trainers in the ’80s. The brand showed its spring ’20 collection, focused on nature, at Milan Fashion Week this month.

Viola Davis, Alberta ferretti dress, hogan sneakers, metallic trainers, presents the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Viola Davis onstage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Shutterstock

The Academy Award winner presented “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Other big-name presenters included Zendaya, Seth Meyers and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

