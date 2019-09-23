Viola Davis Swaps Sandals for Silver Platform Sneakers at 2019 Emmy Awards

Viola Davis made a shoe statement onstage at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last night — swapping out high heels for sneakers.

For the step and repeat, the 54-year-old actress went with a classic red carpet shoe: platform sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The shoes just barely poked out underneath her black-and-white Alberta Ferretti dress. Forevermark diamonds completed the look.

Viola Davis arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Viola Davis’ Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Onstage, however, Davis decided to give her feet a break, choosing Hogan sneakers — albeit with a little extra height — as she handed out one of the evening’s trophies.

Viola Davis onstage at the Emmys in an Alberta Ferretti dress with Hogan sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Viola Davis’ Hogan shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The trainers featured a stacked foam heel, a shiny silver upper and a rounded toe. They’re available for purchase on Farfetch.com for $605.

Metallic Hogan platform sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

Hogan was one of the first luxury labels to take on sneakers, launching its line of high-end trainers in the ’80s. The brand showed its spring ’20 collection, focused on nature, at Milan Fashion Week this month.

Viola Davis onstage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Shutterstock

The Academy Award winner presented “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Other big-name presenters included Zendaya, Seth Meyers and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Click through the gallery to see all of the celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Goes for an Angelic Look in Shimmery Heels at the Emmy Awards

Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Show Off Their Personal Style at the 2019 Emmy Awards

It Was a Rainbow of Bright Styles at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards