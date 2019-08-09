Victoria’s Secret Angels Step Out in Thong Sandals & Other Trendy Footwear for New Collection Celebration

Last night, Victoria’s Secret debuted its new fall collection in Los Angeles and it was an evening filled with lace, trendy shoe styles and all the models.

VS Angel Sara Sampaio posed next to an image of herself in the store alongside her stylist Mimi Cuttrell. While Cuttrell covered her bra with a sheer, high-neck blouse, Sampaio showed off her pink and black bustier under a black button-up top and satin shorts.

Mimi Cuttrell (L) and Sara Sampaio at Victoria’s Secret new fall collection debut in Los Angeles, Aug. 8.

A closer look at Cuttrell (L) and Sampaio’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Both fashion stars paired their looks with different variations on a black heel; Cuttrell chose a thong-style sandal and Sampaio had on patent pointed-toe pumps.

Thong-style sandals made a big return this year with stars like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski rocking the trend; the style also appeared in runway shows like Tibi’s fall ’19 collection.

In addition to Sampaio’s appearance, more Angels from Victoria’s Secret’s lineup attended the event dressed in their best lingerie styles.

One of the newest Angels Leomie Anderson looked stunning in a silky blue dress over her sheer black bra.

Leomie Anderson at Victoria’s Secret new fall collection debut in Los Angeles, Aug. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old finished her ensemble with a set of glittering chain-linked heels.

Accompanying Anderson was another newly crowned VS Angel, Grace Elizabeth. Elizabeth had on a lacy cut-out bodysuit under blush pleated pants.

Grace Elizabeth at Victoria’s Secret new fall collection debut in Los Angeles, Aug. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoe-of-choice was an embellished silver sandal with a thin high heel.

Want more?

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Canceled This Year, Says Model Shanina Shaik